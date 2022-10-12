The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front will be moving through Wisconsin Wednesday, and that means we will have a chance for rain or thunderstorms from the early morning until the very early afternoon. Later today, the sun may come out again! Gusty southwest winds from 15 to 30 miles per hour are expected. Temperatures peak in the lower 60s in the morning, with a drop to the 50s following the rain.

Clouds will start to thicken up again early tonight with another chance for showers, but this time it will be plain rain and not thunderstorms. The wind goes down a bit, and so do our temps! The low is around 40 degrees.

Colder air wrapping into the state Thursday, along with some weak atmospheric energy will drop in clouds and spots of light rain or flurries from time to time. The only chance for snowflakes will be across the north. Fall jacket weather with a breeze and upper 40s and lower 50s for highs.