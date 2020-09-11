Showers arrive overnight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A low pressure system located out by the Rockies has caused clouds to increase today. Rain showers slowly drift into Northeast Wisconsin over the next few hours. Tonight rain is likely with low temperatures into the mid 50s.

Those rain showers overnight linger into Saturday. Rain in the afternoon and evening hours will become more spotty. High temperatures in the mid to high 60s.

Clouds and rain clear for Sunday with temperatures rebounding back to normal as well. Highs back into the low to mid 70s.

Sunshine will last through most of the week with temperatures above normal mid-week. The next chance of rain this week will come on Thursday.

