Much needed rain is building in this afternoon. An area of low pressure is moving relatively quickly from West to East so any shower activity should be out of here by 7-8pm this evening. Cloudy conditions follow and some clearing possible with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow we will see partly to mostly sunny conditions and some very scattered storms in the afternoon. High temperatures return to the 80s in the afternoon and mid 60s overnight.

Friday sees mostly sunny conditions but it will feel quite muggy in the afternoon. There is a chance of some scattered storms in the afternoon due to the increase in moisture throughout the afternoon. Overnight mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s.

The weekend looks okay, as both days will feature mostly sunny conditions, but a higher chance of storms are possible in the afternoon on Saturday. Temperatures will return to the mid 80s throughout the weekend and around 60 overnight.