The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The pesky low pressure spiral that impacted our weather over the weekend will continue to rotate around us Monday. That means you can plan on gusty winds and periods of showers/drizzle/clouds. Highs will struggle today as it feels like fall in the low to mid 60s. North winds from 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Not as windy tonight but we will still have a chance for light rain especially for the evening. Rain will taper off from west to east in the overnight. The low is 53 degrees.

A fantastic day ahead for us on Tuesday as the system leaves and the sunshine comes back in a big way! The high will be around 78 degrees.