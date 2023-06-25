The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

What a day to FINALLY have seen rainfall return to Wisconsin! As of tonight, we have our first accumulated rainfall since June 13, and have broken our 12 day dry stretch! Here’s what we accumulated so far:

An area of low pressure sitting over Wisconsin tonight will continue to provide up to another quarter of an inch of accumulation through Tuesday morning when this system exits. Expect spotty, scattered showers, with maybe a rumble of thunder throughout the day tomorrow.

By Tuesday morning, showers will clear out and we are left with sunny skies and calm weather.