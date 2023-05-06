The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure sits just off to our west, which is what will allow for rain chances to increase tonight. We stay dry with cloudy skies and maybe a few passing sprinkles until after 10pm when heavy rain and t-storms move through.

This puts us in a Level 1/5 risk (Marginal) for severe weather in our southern communities. All this means is those areas have the chance to see potential large hail and damaging winds, but honestly it’s a very low chance.

The heavy rain will last until about 7am tomorrow and then we are dry with partly sunny skies until late tomorrow afternoon when showers and thunderstorms return and continue all day Monday.