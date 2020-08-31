Showers developing again Monday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…
Clouds are increasing ahead of some rain to start Monday. The morning will have a small chance at an isolated shower, but more rain comes about between a window of 10am and 6pm which will be more widespread. Highs get to the low to mid 70s – and winds pick up a bit from 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the south/southwest.
This evening looks great after the rain as we see a glimpse at late day sun. Skies stay clear for most of the night and that will lead to a chilly evening. The low falls to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees overnight, which might bring on some patchy morning fog by tomorrow.
Tuesday shows us a partly cloudy skies and another rain chance. That rain will be highest on the southern end of the viewing area later in the day – highest bet in the evening. Highs stay in the low to mid 70s.
Wednesday looks like the pick day of the week! Sunshine and low 80s for highs.