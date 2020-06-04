Showers early tomorrow, cool and dry weekend ahead

Northeast Wisconsin Forecast From Storm Team 5

Tonight low temperatures will drop into the 60s with a chance of rain after midnight.

Friday morning showers will persist before exiting the region in the afternoon. This will give way to high temperatures approaching 80, with cooler areas at the lakeshore.

This weekend cooler temperatures and drier dew points will move into the area. Mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s should be expected for both Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week temperatures will once again approach 80 with higher dew points returning. Next chance of rain will be on Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store