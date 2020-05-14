Showers end and temps rise

The latest northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…
Thursday begins a little damp as off and on showers will continue to trek across the state. Later in the afternoon and early evening, the clouds will break up a bit for some sunshine. That should help bring temps to the mid and upper 60s, possible near 70 degrees. It will be cooler by the lake and up north.
INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar
Tonight there will be a few clouds going by, possibly a stray sprinkle or light shower up north. Most will stay dry tonight. Temps fall to the 40s and 50s before tomorrow morning.
Friday looks like a nice day. More sunshine comes back with highs getting to the upper 60s and low 70s.
Saturday should also be a fairly nice day with a mix of sun and clouds, but cooler at 66 degrees. At night a new system coming in will bring more rain showers.
Breezy, cool, and rainy on Sunday. The high only gets to 50 degrees.
A great stretch of Wisconsin weather next week! A mix of 60s and 70s with low humidity days and lots off sunshine. Take a look: