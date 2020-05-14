Showers end and temps rise

The latest northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thursday begins a little damp as off and on showers will continue to trek across the state. Later in the afternoon and early evening, the clouds will break up a bit for some sunshine. That should help bring temps to the mid and upper 60s, possible near 70 degrees. It will be cooler by the lake and up north.

Tonight there will be a few clouds going by, possibly a stray sprinkle or light shower up north. Most will stay dry tonight. Temps fall to the 40s and 50s before tomorrow morning.

Friday looks like a nice day. More sunshine comes back with highs getting to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday should also be a fairly nice day with a mix of sun and clouds, but cooler at 66 degrees. At night a new system coming in will bring more rain showers.

Breezy, cool, and rainy on Sunday. The high only gets to 50 degrees.

A great stretch of Wisconsin weather next week! A mix of 60s and 70s with low humidity days and lots off sunshine. Take a look: