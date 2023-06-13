We saw some much needed rainfall today, with some areas sitting under the rand band saw around three quarters of an inch as of this evening. Temperatures topped out in the low 60s today and will cool off overnight into the low 50s. Partly cloudy conditions should take control overnight with a spotty shower possible can not be ruled out. Early morning fog for your drive to work tomorrow can not be ruled out.

Tomorrow see a sharp rise back into the upper 70s tomorrow but warmer temperatures and more uncomfortable dew points will fuel some PM Thunderstorms starting North of Green Bay and moving into the area around sunset. Temperatures overnight drop into the mid 50s.

We trade rain for plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday but a northeasterly breeze will keep us in the low 70s Thursday. The low 70s are short lived as temperatures head back into the upper 70s for Friday.