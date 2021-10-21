Showers exit midday, cooler days ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Scattered rain showers will linger through the morning hours with a low-pressure system in the state of Wisconsin. However, into the afternoon skies generally start to clear out giving us partly sunny conditions later today. It will be breezy with winds out of the north sustained at 10 to 15 mph. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies will be sticking around. Low temperatures will be chilly into the mid-30s with areas of frost.

Tomorrow into this Weekend: High temperatures will be consistently hovering just above 50 degrees through the weekend. A stray shower chance north and mostly cloudy on Friday, partly cloudy on Saturday, and mostly cloudy on Sunday caps off the weekend.