The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The grey weather isn’t done just yet! Thursday will begin with clouds, patchy drizzle, and some spotty rain/snow showers that will cruise through some communities this morning. In the afternoon, it will still be cloudy with possible drizzle. High will reach the lower 40s. It will also be a bit breezy in the morning, with decreasing winds later in the day.

Tonight will have mostly cloudy skies, maybe some drizzle. Some computer models are hinting at the clouds clearing from north to south, but there is a chance the grey skies will hold. The low is 28 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring a good chance for more snow/rain showers. As it begins in the late morning and afternoon, some of the showers could be quite intense before it lightens up again later in the day. Temperatures peak in the mid 40s. Even with some intense showers, the snow accumulation will stay under an inch.