Showers, isolated t-storms arrive Monday

From Storm Team 5…

Cool with morning sunshine – and then the opposite later today. Temperatures will rise quickly Monday with an increasing SW wind that could gust around 35 miles per hour later today. A cold front increases clouds and bring scattered showers, maybe some isolated thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening. Highs get to the upper 50s, near 60 west of the valley. Cooler up north in the low 50s.

Tonight, evening rain tapers off, but it stays breezy through the night. The low is 30 degrees.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny skies and much cooler and temps only reach 43 degrees. A breezy wind out of the northwest will be chilly.

Wednesday gets interesting again with more showers. A warm front in the morning is going to bring the chance for a little morning snow, maybe some accumulation, and then the second half of the system could bring rain later in the day. The high is 48 degrees.

