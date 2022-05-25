The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: The chance for scattered rain showers will continue through the evening and overnight. Skies will remain cloudy as lows remain in the 50s with a light east wind.

Thursday: Cloud cover will hang tough through most of the day. A scattered shower or storm will remain in the forecast. Look for highs to reach into the upper 60s to low 70s with a westerly breeze.

After a cloudy start to Friday the sunshine will gradually return leading to a nice afternoon on a busy travel day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We’ll start the weekend with temperatures in the lower 70s with a slight chance for rain showers. Highs in the 80s then return Sunday and Monday with a bit more humidity. This will bring a chance for a pop-up shower or storm on Sunday, but Memorial Day is currently looking dry. Temperatures will remain warm for the middle of next week.