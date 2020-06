The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thursday night will see showers wrapping up in the early morning hours. Lows will drop to around 50 in most spots.

Friday the cold front will pass leading to cooler temperatures. However, there is a chance for a PM stray shower for areas west of the Fox cities.

Saturday and Sunday will have highs in the 60s with low dew points and sunny skies. Early next week the heat and humidity returns.

