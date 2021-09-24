Showers moving in, then clearing skies later tonight

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Scattered rain showers will be exiting Northeast Wisconsin likely before 11 pm as a cold front swings through. After that, partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Sunshine to start, more clouds build into the afternoon. Breezy conditions throughout the day with a steady west wind at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Sunday / Next Week: Partly cloudy skies for Sunday with the small chance of a stray shower. Temperatures will also warm into the 70s on Sunday and remain steady through next week. Plenty of sun to end September with the next rain chance coming to start October.