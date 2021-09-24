Showers moving in, then clearing skies later tonight

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Scattered rain showers will be exiting Northeast Wisconsin likely before 11 pm as a cold front swings through. After that, partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the mid-40s.

Tomorrow: Sunshine to start, more clouds build into the afternoon. Breezy conditions throughout the day with a steady west wind at 5 to 15 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

Sunday / Next Week: Partly cloudy skies for Sunday with the small chance of a stray shower. Temperatures will also warm into the 70s on Sunday and remain steady through next week. Plenty of sun to end September with the next rain chance coming to start October.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

With first pairings set, Ryder Cup officially gets underway

Live at Whistling Straits: Ryder Cup Match Play breakdown

GBN 9/22/21 PICK EM

GBN 9/22/21 CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 9/22/21 - Lets Get Social

GBN 9/22/21 - Here comes San Fran

More Weather