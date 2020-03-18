Showers of rain and snow through Friday

From Storm Team 5…

A snowy moving in to start the day on Wednesday. Those showers could provide for some slippery travel further south as it could accumulate up to a couple inches. Those showers taper off to clouds and spotty light rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

Tonight, clouds and drizzle still possible. Lows overnight don’t fall much to the mid 30s.

A wet day for Thursday as more rain showers develop during the late morning through the night. Don’t be surprised if you hear a few grumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Highs bump up to the mid 40s. We’ll keep a close eye on flooding potential as 0.5″ to 1.5″ of new precipitation could come down area wide.

The weather switches up Thursday night and Friday as very gusty winds pick up. That rain will also change to snow from north to south into the morning – where the highest snow accumulation will be up north with several inches possible, while areas to the south will get the least or only little accumulation. Highs for Friday are around 31 degrees, along with gusty northwest winds up to 40 miles per hour. Skies may clear out for rays of sun later in the day.

Saturday will be chilly. Sunny skies emerging with a high of 33 degrees.

Dry and partly cloudy on Sunday with a high of 40.