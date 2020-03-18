1  of  58
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Appleton Public Library Beecher Dunbar Pembine Schools Bethany Lutheran School-Manitowoc Bowler Schools Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Emanuel Lutheran Church - New London First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gillett Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Goodman Armstrong Creek Schools Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Green Bay Elite Sports Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont Incarnation Lutheran Church-GB Iola-Scandinavia Schools Kaukauna Area Schools KauKauna Public Library Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New London School Dist. New View Industries-Gillett Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Lutheran - Kunesh Peshtigo Schools St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. Ignatius Catholic School-Kaukauna St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. John Lutheran Church-Marion St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein Suring Schools Syble Hopp School The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Tigerton Schools Union Congregational United Church -GB Unison Credit Union - All Location White Lake Schools Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside

Showers of rain and snow through Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Storm Team 5…

A snowy moving in to start the day on Wednesday. Those showers could provide for some slippery travel further south as it could accumulate up to a couple inches. Those showers taper off to clouds and spotty light rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Highs will be around 40 degrees.

Tonight, clouds and drizzle still possible. Lows overnight don’t fall much to the mid 30s.

A wet day for Thursday as more rain showers develop during the late morning through the night. Don’t be surprised if you hear a few grumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Highs bump up to the mid 40s. We’ll keep a close eye on flooding potential as 0.5″ to 1.5″ of new precipitation could come down area wide.

The weather switches up Thursday night and Friday as very gusty winds pick up. That rain will also change to snow from north to south into the morning – where the highest snow accumulation will be up north with several inches possible, while areas to the south will get the least or only little accumulation. Highs for Friday are around 31 degrees, along with gusty northwest winds up to 40 miles per hour. Skies may clear out for rays of sun later in the day.

Saturday will be chilly. Sunny skies emerging with a high of 33 degrees.

Dry and partly cloudy on Sunday with a high of 40.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"
More Weather