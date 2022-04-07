The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thursday starts with isolated rain/snow showers along with plenty of clouds. It will stay cloudy with those showers turning to rain and spreading out a bit more. That means the rain chances will be higher as the day goes on, but there will be some dry breaks here and there. Highs drop a bit from yesterday into the low 40s.

Tonight will have cloudy skies and some isolated rain showers during the evening. The spotty rain showers change to snow showers later at night when temperatures drop to around 32 degrees.

The chance for snow showers or a snowy mix will continue into Friday. Winds will turn up with a cold high of 38 degrees!

SNOW ACCUMULATION for Thursday night and Friday will be rather minor with an inch or less anticipated. The snow will be melting and compacting as it falls and will mostly gather on cars and grassy areas.