The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with most of the area remaining dry. There is a slight chance for a pop-up shower during the afternoon mainly west of the Fox Valley. Highs will range from the 70s near Lake Michigan to lower 80s inland with a light south wind.

Tonight: Clouds will mix with stars through the night. It’ll be mild with lows in the 60s with a southerly breeze.

Independence Day will be warm and a bit humid with highs rising into the low and middle 80s. There will be a chance for showers and storms especially during the afternoon, but there will be plenty of dry time as well. Small rain chances will stick around for the middle portions of the week with highs near average in the lower 80s. Dry weather will then take us into the weekend with highs holding steady in the lower 80s.