The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will be increasing through the night with scattered showers developing. A few storms will be possible after midnight. It’ll remain blustery with lows dropping into the mid and upper 50s.

Wednesday: A cold front pushing through the region during the morning will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area. Small hail and gusty winds may accompany a few of the storms. A little sunshine may emerge behind the front before clouds quickly return along with isolated rain showers late in the day. It’ll be windy with winds turning out of the west at 10-25 mph and highs in the lower 60s.

Behind that cold front an extended stretch of chilly weather is in the forecast. Highs will generally be in the 40s to lower 50s Thursday through next Tuesday. Small rain chances will hold on for several days as well under generally mostly cloudy skies.