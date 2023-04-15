The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a night full of big weather changes!

An area of low pressure sits just to the southwest of WI, bringing in showers and thunderstorms for the rest of tonight.

We are in a Level 1/5 risk for severe weather due to the chance to see possible heavy rain, thunderstorms, a chance for large hail, and windy conditions.

We also have activated Flood Warning, and since we will see heavy rain this weekend, flooding is likely in most rivers in NE WI.

I think there’s a lull in the system the rest of tonight, so we are mostly cloudy with a small rain chance. Some t-storms move in overnight, but we will begin tomorrow dry and mostly cloudy. I think we are dry until the late morning/early afternoon when heavy showers and t-storms move in until bedtime tomorrow night when the area of low pressure wraps around and we transition from rain to snow.

From this evening through tomorrow night, here is what our rain totals look like:

From Sunday night through Monday morning is when we will see the the heaviest band of snowfall move through, putting Waupaca County and central-western WI in a Winter Storm Watch.

I really think most of this snow will be more of a slush with how warm our temps have been, but we could accumulate about 1-3″ for most areas here in NE WI, with the heaviest snow totals further west of us. Snow should quiet by late Monday.