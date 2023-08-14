The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been a very dreary and soggy start to this work week! Throughout today we have accumulate anywhere from roughly 1-2″ across Green Bay and the Fox Cities with more soaking rainfall to come tonight. This puts areas such as Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties in a Flood Watch still until 11pm tonight.

The heaviest of the rain has cleared off and any rain this evening sits more as spotty showers. Most of the rain will be done by bedtime tonight, and we will be left with mostly cloudy skies.

Into the overnight hours, an area of high pressure will build in and will kick all of the cloud cover and any lingering sprinkles out before we see lots of sunshine for your Tuesday. Tomorrow will be much warmer as well, with a high temp here in Green Bay around 78 degrees.