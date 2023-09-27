The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few lingering showers are expected over the next few hours, giving way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures should cool down into the mid 50s overnight. Expect patchy fog to develop after midnight.

After patchy fog mainly west of the Fox Cities burns off expect those mostly cloudy conditions to kick off the day. By the afternoon, skies should open up, giving way to sunshine by tailgating time. Temperatures should top out around the low 70s before cooling into the upper 60s by game time and upper 50s as you head home from the game.

Temperatures begin their climb Friday, as a SE Breeze and sunshine should warm us up to a high in the mid 70s. By Saturday and Sunday, expect sunshine with temperatures in the low 80s and a touch of humidity. Would not be shocked if a pesky rain shower develops both days with ample humidity in the atmosphere. First full week of October stays warm with temperatures in the low 80s to start the week