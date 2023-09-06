The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After a rainy start to this Wednesday, it’s been nice to see some peaks of sunshine this afternoon! However, scattered shower and thunderstorm chances remain in place until bedtime tonight thanks to an area of low pressure sitting over northern Wisconsin.

After bedtime, a chance for a spotty shower remains in place until tomorrow morning, but most of us do remain dry and mostly cloudy. Low pressure will keep us mostly cloudy again tomorrow with maybe a chance for a passing sprinkle, but overall we are dry. Sunshine returns by Friday.

—

You might have noticed it felt a bit cooler today, and that is thanks to that area of low pressure as well. This had a cold front attached to it, and as that continues to move through Wisconsin, it has turned our winds out of the N/NW, which helps pull in cooler and drier air. Expect below average temps for the next week or so, as well as the end of the humidity, and least through the middle of September.

17 more days until the official start of Autumn!