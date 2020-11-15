Showers through tonight, windy close to the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

On and off rain showers will continue through much of tonight. Low temperatures will be in the lower 40s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

A wintry mix will be possible for some spots waking up tomorrow from this same system tonight. Once the cold front passes, wind gusts could get to around 40 mph for the Packers game. A wind advisory is in effect for much of Northeast Wisconsin until 9 p.m. tomorrow. High temperatures will occur in the morning in the low 40s.

Sunshine returns Monday with the slight chance of a couple of isolated snow flurries. Throughout the week, sunshine will build with a steady climb in temperatures mid-week. Highs could get back into the 50s!

