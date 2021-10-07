Showers working in from the south

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Patchy dense fog up the north Thursday morning, while clouds and showers work in from the south. This will give southern areas the highest chance for rain today, while northern areas will have a better chance for rain in the evening. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees – a touch of humidity will also be in the air!

Clouds, stray showers, and some fog possibly tonight as lows only drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s. The temps should stay rather steady overnight.

Fog mixing with mostly cloudy skies and hit/miss rain showers out there on Friday. This will not be a washout. Highs return to the lower 70s.

