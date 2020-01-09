Significant winter storm looking likely this weekend

A storm system moving through Wisconsin tonight will bring patchy areas of snow or drizzle through the evening hours. With temperatures below freezing especially north of Green Bay this could lead to slick roadways and sidewalks. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for areas north of Green Bay until 9:00 PM. A Lakeshore Flood Advisory also remains in effect until 9:00 PM for Door, Kewaunee, and Manitowoc counties.

Winter Weather Advisory until 9pm Thursday

A few breaks in the clouds will be possible on Friday as highs reach for the middle 30s. The cloud cover will then quickly increase the second half of the day as a quick moving area of snow will move through the area mainly Friday night. This could bring light snow accumulations to the area especially to the southeast of Green Bay.

Significant Weekend Winter Storm

Winter Storm Watch

A large storm system will bring what will likely be the heaviest snowfall to the area so far this season this weekend. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the viewing area beginning early Saturday afternoon through the late overnight Saturday.

A storm system will pass to our southeast Saturday and Sunday which will bring a large area of heavy snow which will include portions of northeast Wisconsin. The snow will likely start during the mid-afternoon Saturday before wrapping up early Sunday morning. Strong winds which could gust to near 40 mph will bring the potential for blowing and drifting snow especially Saturday afternoon.

Here is the latest forecast for snowfall accumulation across the area Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. There will be a tight gradient between lighter snowfall totals across central Wisconsin to potentially over a foot of snow along the Lake Michigan shoreline due to lake enhancement. Exact details on the snowfall amounts will likely change over the next two days so stay tuned for further details.

Strong east winds Saturday afternoon and night will bring the potential for another round of lakeshore flooding for areas along the western shore of Lake Michigan. Ice shoves could also once again be a concern along Lake Michigan and western shore of Lake Winnebago.

A few flurries will be possible late Sunday with temperatures for the Packers playoff game likely in the low to middle 20s. More snow chances will be possible across the area next week.