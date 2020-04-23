Signs of spring’s return

From Storm Team 5…

Not feeling much like spring again for Thursday, but a change will happen soon. You’ll see plenty of clouds out there again, possibly a light shower or sprinkle passing by during the day. Temps will struggle to rise given the wind direction off Lake Michigan and a lack of sun – starting in the upper 30s and only getting to the low to mid 40s in the afternoon.

Tonight stays plenty cloudy with a low of 37 as those clouds keep temps from falling drastically.

Partly sunny for Friday with some warmer temps! Upper 40s and low 50s for afternoon highs, but a chance for rain is there mainly for our southern communities later in the day.

Rain should exit into Saturday, the high is 51 degrees starting the weekend.

A great day comes about with more sunshine into Sunday. 55 degrees wrapping up the weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store