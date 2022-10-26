The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The rain is gone from yesterday, now we just start off with a little cloud cover Tuesday morning. Don’t worry, those clouds will clear and skies will brighten up with sunshine throughout the day. A few clouds will linger across the north a little longer. Breezy northwest winds from 10 to 25 miles per hour today will take down more leaves, and highs will be around normal in the lower 50s.

Tonight looks quiet as winds calm down. Mostly clear in the evening to partly cloudy skies overnight. The low is 32 degrees.

Just a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday. Not as windy as highs rise a bit to 57 degrees.

Mostly sunny on Friday and 60 degrees.

Quiet weather will continue into the weekend with warmer temps in the lower 60s!