Skies clear on Father’s Day, more rain early this week

Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A few clouds lingering across the area this morning will give way to more sunshine by the afternoon. A bit of mugginess in the air Sunday morning as well will start to move east as some drier comes in with a west breeze today. Highs will be in the mid 70s near the lake with 80s inland.

A few showers and storms will work in from the west this evening and into the early overnight hours. Some areas could remain dry through the night. Lows will be muggy again in the 60s.

A dry start to Monday will give way to our next chance for showers and storms by the afternoon. Another humid day is anticipated which will lead to the potential for heavy rain. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s to around 80 degrees.

The bulk of the rain will exit the area late Monday. Cooler air aloft on the backside of this storm system will lead to some spotty showers and storms by the afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be seasonal in the middle 70s. Thursday is expected to be dry with highs in the upper 70s before small rain chances return Friday and Saturday.

