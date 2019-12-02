Skies turning sunny Monday

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

The weather calms down this first week of December as a nicer weather pattern sets up. That starts today. Mostly sunny skies with a few thin clouds at times. It will be a bit chilly to start with a breezy wind, but that wind will calm down later on, and high temperatures will reach the upper 20s and low 30s for highs.

Tonight, we’ll get a few more clouds in here. The low tonight drops to 18 degrees.

Another nice day tomorrow, just a few more clouds. Partly sunny skies and a high of 34 degrees on Tuesday. The wind will kick up a bit by the end of the day – out of the SW from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Wednesday will be breezy. Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of flurries and 33 degrees.

More clouds on Thursday – and that also comes with a chance for a few patches of sprinkles or flurries. The high remains at 33 degrees.

Cooler weather on Friday with a temperature of 26 degrees, partly sunny skies.

Looking nice on Saturday – mostly sunny and 35 degrees.

Sunday may bring our next chance of rain and snow. 38 degrees is the forecast high temp.