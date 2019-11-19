Slick roads possible tonight, soaking rain Thursday

Low clouds and areas of fog will be with us through the evening and overnight hours. Some of the fog could be dense tonight and with low temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s that could lead to areas of slick roadways across Northeast Wisconsin.

Fog tonight

On Wednesday we will once again have a good amount of cloud cover with areas of patchy drizzle at times. Highs will reach for the upper 30s to lower 40s. A large storm system will move towards Wisconsin Wednesday night and continue through much of Thursday. Temperatures will be well into the 40s on Thursday keeping precipitation in the form of rain throughout much of this event. Precipitation amounts will be in the 0.5-1.0″ range.

Rainfall potential through Thursday

Rain will start to taper through the afternoon on Thursday. On the backside of this system we will likely see gusty north winds develop which will bring in cooler air to the state on Friday with highs back into the low to middle 30s.

By early next week there is guidance that another storm system could impact the Upper Midwest and western Great Lakes area. It is too early for specific details on the track of this storms as well as the precipitation chances. Anyone with travel plans during this time should stay up to date on the latest forecasts.