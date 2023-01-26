The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Some very light scattered snow showers will wrap up tonight, and then we turn to mostly cloudy skies. Temps remain below freezing all night, so any wet roads will continue to freeze over tonight, so expect slick roads for your morning commute tomorrow.

Early tomorrow morning a system moves in from the west, and by 8/9am tomorrow, we will see light snow showers start to move in across the fox cities. Light snow showers stick around all afternoon, before the storm fully exits by late tomorrow night.

Most places will accumulate around a half an inch, with some places further North and West of Green Bay to accumulate about an inch.

Tomorrow will be the end of the mild air! Highs will be in the low 30s to round out this work week.

By Saturday and arctic blast of air moves in and our high will sit VERY below average in the new week to come.