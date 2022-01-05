Slick travel to start Wednesday

Today: Light snow showers have arrived with heavier snow setting up in Door County this morning. The chance of snow lingers all the way through the afternoon. However, heavier amounts look like they will fall midday for Green Bay and the Fox Cities. Snow showers should be exiting during the evening commute. Blowing snow could become a problem south with wind gusts over 25 mph.

Some spots have already seen over half an inch. The majority of the snowfall totals will reside in the 2-4″ range with a few locally higher amounts.

Tonight: Snow flurries are possible early on, but cloudy skies otherwise. Low temperatures will be back into the mid-teens.

Rest of this Week: Snow flurries linger into Thursday. Nothing major in terms of accumulations, just a couple flakes that could make travel slick. Temperatures climb into the upper teens. One cold shot of air for Friday, another one comes on Monday. We still have to monitor for a spotty wintry mix on Saturday.