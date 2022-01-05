Slick travel to start Wednesday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Light snow showers have arrived with heavier snow setting up in Door County this morning. The chance of snow lingers all the way through the afternoon. However, heavier amounts look like they will fall midday for Green Bay and the Fox Cities. Snow showers should be exiting during the evening commute. Blowing snow could become a problem south with wind gusts over 25 mph.

Some spots have already seen over half an inch. The majority of the snowfall totals will reside in the 2-4″ range with a few locally higher amounts.

Tonight: Snow flurries are possible early on, but cloudy skies otherwise. Low temperatures will be back into the mid-teens.

Rest of this Week: Snow flurries linger into Thursday. Nothing major in terms of accumulations, just a couple flakes that could make travel slick. Temperatures climb into the upper teens. One cold shot of air for Friday, another one comes on Monday. We still have to monitor for a spotty wintry mix on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Neenah boys basketball stays hot and takes down Kimberly in a thriller

Inside Skinny: Couple goes through 3 rental cars to make their first trip to Lambeau Field

St. Mary's Springs takes second, Notre Dame third at NDA Showcase

'Shawano Sundrop Shootout' highlights: Appleton East hangs on, West De Pere finishes strong

Neenah boys beat Pewaukee

HSSPX: Notre Dame GB takes down Hortonville, De Pere boys beat Kimberly

More Weather