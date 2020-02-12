Slick travel tonight, coldest air of season moving in

A strong cold front is going to move through the state this evening and bring with it snow, strong winds, and some of the coldest air of the season to northeast Wisconsin.

Snow showers will be scattered across the area this evening and through portions of the overnight before ending early Thursday morning. Snow accumulations of 1-3″ will be possible for most areas with lesser totals across the northern portions of the viewing area.

Snowfall potential Wednesday night

Strong winds out of the north could gust over 30 mph behind the cold front that moves through the area this evening. The strong winds combined with a light fluffy snow will likely lead to some blowing and drifting of the snow creating low visibility. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for eastern counties until 6:00 AM Thursday.

Winter Weather Advisory

Dangerous wind chills will also be likely north of Green Bay early Thursday morning as air temperatures fall below zero. Those cold temperatures combined with a north wind will create wind chill values as low as 25 degrees below zero across north-central Wisconsin. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Langlade county Thursday morning.

Snow will come to an end early Thursday morning with clouds expected through the first half of the day. We could see a little sunshine by the late afternoon as high pressure builds into the region. Highs on Thursday will be in the lower teens with a breezy northwest wind.

Wind chills could drop to -20 Friday morning as afternoon highs struggle to hit double digits. It will be a mostly sunny day on Friday. Our next chance for light snow will arrive on Saturday with temperatures quickly warming back into the lower 30s. We should see a little more sunshine Sunday with highs near 30 degrees.

Another storm system will bring the chance for snow early next week especially late Monday into Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. There are still many questions regarding the timing of the system as well as potential for a wintry mix with this system. Stay tuned for further updates.