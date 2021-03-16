Slick Tuesday morning drive, highs near 60 degrees await

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We start Tuesday with spotty light snow or drizzle out there, which is left over from last night’s snow. Some of those showers will be around for the first half of the day, then it will stay generally cloudy for most of the day. Additional accumulation will be minor, if any. If we get some sunshine today, it might break through the late day clouds. The high is set to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tonight will be dry and quiet. Partly cloudy skies and a low of 27 degrees overnight.

We’ll have a dry start to the day Wednesday, and another system passing to the south of the state will at least draw up a small chance for light rain or snow around midday. Highs will increase a bit to 43 degrees.