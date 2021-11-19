Slightly above average temperatures for Gun-Deer opener

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies aren’t going anywhere for the time being. This will keep our low temperatures right around freezing, which is higher than previous nights.

Gun-Deer Opening Weekend: Mostly cloudy skies will linger through much of Saturday with breezy conditions out of the southwest gusting to 20 mph. Highs in the mid 40s for Saturday.

Sunday will start off dry and highs should get into the low to mid 40s before a front brings a spotty wintry mix in the afternoon and evening hours. Wind should kick-up out of the west northwest and gust to 25 mph.

Next Week: Windy and cold for Monday, but a little warmer by mid-week. A small rain chance moves in Wednesday, but currently Thanksgiving is looking dry.