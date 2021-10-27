Slightly above average temps; rain for Thursday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Dry weather is expected to continue Wednesday, but clouds will thicken up during the day. With a little sunshine poking through the clouds and a SE wind from 5 to 12 mph, we’ll get temps to warm up a bit from yesterday around 56 degrees.

Tonight won’t be as chilly as recent nights with clouds overhead. The lows will be down into the 40s. With an ESE wind off the lake, some lake effect sprinkles or light rain may develop around and after midnight.

Tomorrow will have rain around, but not all day long. During the day will be clouds and spotty sprinkles -once we roll into the evening, steadier scattered showers will develop. Highs will be fairly consistent area-wide around 57 degrees.

