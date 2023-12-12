The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A late wind shift last night behind a cold front turned our winds out of the west, and we have just been pulling chilly air in all day due to those westerly winds. Winds were fairly strong today as well, with gusts reaching up to 35mph at points, so feels like temps were about 10 degrees below our air temps all day long.

A slight wind shift tonight will turn our winds out of the W/SW which will allow us to pull in slightly warmer air for tomorrow. Expect afternoon high temps for your Wednesday to be more seasonal in the mid-30s.

—

An area of low pressure to our north gave us a few clouds throughout today and some areas of light flurries further north. However, high pressure to our southwest kept us dry today with a decent amount of sunshine.

We stay on the back end of that area of low pressure through tonight, so cloud cover will increase overnight and we start off tomorrow with partly cloudy skies. High pressure staying overtop of us tomorrow, will kick the clouds out tomorrow afternoon and we’ll see lots of sunshine through the end of this work week.