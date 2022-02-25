The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Snow exiting early this morning, including the lake effect as winds make a shift directly out of the north and relax into the first hours of the day. Skies should open up a bit bringing some sunshine mixing with clouds from time to time during the day. The question mark is if we can get some additional clouds and flurries make a return in the afternoon. Either way, we get highs in the mid 20s, under normal again by 5 to 10 degrees. North winds change to the west from 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight we get a clearing sky leading to cold temps again around 10 degrees. This is good though for a brighter weekend forecast.

Saturday brings plentiful sunshine. The only downfall is gusty southwest winds from 15 to 30 miles per hour, but that and the sunshine should take highs into the mid 30s! Cold front goes by late at night which could bring some extra clouds and maybe flurries.

Sunday will be partly cloudy. In the wake of the cold front, winds make a shift to the NW which takes down highs a bit to 28 degrees.