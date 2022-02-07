Slippery Monday morning drive

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following a night of freezing drizzle and a layer of snow, the roads out there to start the day are quite slippery! Flakes will be moving away during the morning along with the clouds breaking apart for partly sunny conditions. Highs drop a touch from Sunday with mid 20s expected for Monday afternoon.

A warm front will be moving across the state this evening and tonight, and that may bring some spotty flurries or light snow showers. Otherwise, you can expect mostly cloudy skies with a low of 11 degrees.

Tomorrow will be warmer again with a high of 35 degrees! Partly sunny during the day, and another chance for spotty precipitation later in the day. This will either come down as rain or snow based on the temperatures above freezing.

