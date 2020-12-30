Slippery morning commute, nicer weather to wrap up 2020

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Moderate to heavy snow tapered off late last night, leaving a couple to several inches in it’s wake. Roads will be slippery with snow covered or icy spots to start the day as plow crews work to clear and salt the streets.

After some early flurries or freezing drizzle Wednesday, skies will remain mostly cloudy with a breeze west wind picking up from 10 to 25 miles per hour. Temperatures drop just a bit from the morning, starting off around 30 degrees, and fall to the upper 20s.

Tonight, partially clearing skies after sunset will bring on some chilly overnight temperatures that drop back to the upper single digits and teens.

We end 2020 on a high note as the Thursday forecast brings back lots of sunshine. It will be a touch cooler with a high of 26 degrees.

Friday has a snow chance, but not for all. Increasing clouds during the day with a few snow showers in the late afternoon and evening for our southern/lakeshore counties. The high is 33 degrees.