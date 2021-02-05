Slippery morning roads, windy and cold for Friday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Roads still snow or ice covered and can be slick for morning commuters. Additional snow will be minor for Friday as only a few flurries may come down from time to time.

The big story will be the gusty west winds up around 20 to 35 miles per hour which could blow and drift the fallen snow around during the day. The high is 12 degrees, feeling like it’s below zero when you factor in the wind.

Tonight the skies will clear up a bit overnight. The breezy wind will hang around, and with a low of 2 degrees, the feels like temps dropping as low as -10 and -20 degrees with that breeze into Saturday morning.

Bitterly cold into Saturday with a high of 7 degrees, and below zero chills. It will be partly sunny, and a system cruising into southern Wisconsin might clip the far southern end of the viewing area enough to bring some flakes in the afternoon. Snow chance, however, is low.

Frigid on Sunday! Morning “feels like” temps will go as -20 to -35 degrees! The actual high for the day is 2 degrees.

