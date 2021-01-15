Slushy accumulations expected overnight

TONIGHT: A wintry mix will continue with a lot of areas flipping completely over to snow. Temperatures will likely remain just above freezing which will cause snow accumulations to be slushy. Most spots besides the northwoods could receive anywhere from a trace to 2″ inches if slushy snow.

TOMORROW: A few flurries will linger in the morning hours before cloudy conditions will dominate the afternoon. Highs remain in the low 30s. Packers playoff game will more than likely dry with a steady wind out of the northwest at about 10 mph.

Sunday/Early Next Week: Clouds linger into Sunday and for parts of next week. Temperatures will hover just above normal.

Friday into next weekend could see temperatures drops back below normal for the first time in a while.