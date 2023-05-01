The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s May 1st, but you won’t be able to tell by looking outside! In the morning before 11am, we’ll have a snowy mix come down across our area, turning over to rain after that as scattered showers continue into the afternoon when temperatures warm up. Slushy accumulations on the grass, car windows, and pavement is possible. Temperatures start in the 30s and work into the lower 40s for the afternoon. Winds today could go from 20 to 40 miles per hour out of the northwest!

Tonight, the chance for showers will remain but it will only be for a select few spots, and the main precipitation type should stay as rain, although some flakes may mix in. Winds will stay gusty from 20 to 35 miles per hour overnight – and the low hits 36 degrees.

Tuesday will be similar to today, but most of the snow/rain will go away. We’ll keep a small chance for flurries or sprinkles, but it will mainly just be cloudy. Winds remain from 15 to 30 miles per hour with a high of 46 degrees.

You can count on the sun returning Wednesday! The highs jump up with sunshine to 57 degrees.