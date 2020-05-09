Slushy snowfall for Mother’s Day; then temperatures back to average

A storm system arriving from the west this evening will bring a mix of rain and snow showers to the area tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas northwest of Green Bay beginning at midnight Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the low to middle 30s.





A mix of rain and snow will be with us during the early to mid-morning hours on Sunday before moving out of the area. There could be a spotty rain shower later in the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Most areas will receive less than an inch of snowfall by Sunday afternoon. The higher totals of an inch or more will likely fall north of the Fox Valley and south of Hwy. 64. Highs Sunday afternoon will be chilly in the 40s with a blustery north wind.

Snowfall Sunday morning

As we start the new week we’ll have more sunshine across the state with temperatures in the lower 50s on Monday and mid 50s by Tuesday. Our next chance for rain showers arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will continue to slowly rise with highs in the upper 50s on Wednesday to middle 60s on Thursday. Drier weather is anticipated by late next week with temperatures on Friday in the mid 60. An early look at next weekend shows a small rain chance on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

Here’s some good news! The Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day temperature outlook shows a high probability for above average temperatures during the mid and late portions of May.