1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Slushy snowfall for Mother’s Day; then temperatures back to average

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A storm system arriving from the west this evening will bring a mix of rain and snow showers to the area tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas northwest of Green Bay beginning at midnight Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the low to middle 30s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

A mix of rain and snow will be with us during the early to mid-morning hours on Sunday before moving out of the area. There could be a spotty rain shower later in the day with a mostly cloudy sky. Most areas will receive less than an inch of snowfall by Sunday afternoon. The higher totals of an inch or more will likely fall north of the Fox Valley and south of Hwy. 64. Highs Sunday afternoon will be chilly in the 40s with a blustery north wind.

Snowfall Sunday morning

As we start the new week we’ll have more sunshine across the state with temperatures in the lower 50s on Monday and mid 50s by Tuesday. Our next chance for rain showers arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will continue to slowly rise with highs in the upper 50s on Wednesday to middle 60s on Thursday. Drier weather is anticipated by late next week with temperatures on Friday in the mid 60. An early look at next weekend shows a small rain chance on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

Here’s some good news! The Climate Prediction Center 8-14 day temperature outlook shows a high probability for above average temperatures during the mid and late portions of May.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"
More Weather