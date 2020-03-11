Slushy Wednesday morning, more rain Thursday

From Storm Team 5…

A slushy Wednesday morning out there as wet snow continued into the early morning hours leaving behind a couple inches of accumulation.

Those showers will lighten up and taper off through the morning hours, leaving mostly cloudy skies in it’s wake. High temperatures will enter the upper 30s and low 40s in the afternoon which should melt off the snow from the morning.

Tonight, mainly cloudy with mild temperatures bottoming out in the mid 30s.

Cloudy skies again for Thursday, but this time, those clouds will bring rain. A cold front swinging through the state will bring rain mainly from the late morning into the evening. The steadiest rain will be in the second half of the day. Highs will bump up to 50 degrees.

Behind the system on Friday will be gusty winds. Partly sunny and 40 degrees to end the work week.

The weekend looks nice, and dry. Temps will be seasonal into early next week.