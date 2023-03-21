The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Mostly cloudy and a bit breezy out there Tuesday. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm as yesterday with a high of 38 degrees in Green Bay, very low 40s to the south, and lower to middle 30s across the north. Our eyes are on a warm front that will move through our area to bring a line of brief snow/rain showers that could develop. The best shot at seeing precipitation will be in the northern half of the WFRV coverage area.

Most of your Tuesday night will be cloudy with a low of 32 degrees. That temperature will stay steady or rise a bit overnight when some more showers move in. Most will have some light rain develop late, while across the north it will be snow.

Wednesday will begin with scattered rain showers and snow up north. The slushy accumulations far north will be around an inch or two, possibly up to 3 inches in isolated locations. Showers will end with the remainder of the day having mostly cloudy and breezy conditions. Highs surge up into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees!