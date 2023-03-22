The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of low pressure sits to our northeast this evening, which is why we saw the mixed showers this morning, and is what will give way to the passing sprinkles we will continue to see this evening.

Another area of low pressure off to our southwest will move in by bedtime tonight and provide our next batch of mixed showers. This system will be pretty quick-moving, and will be cleared out by the lunch hour tomorrow. Any snow will not accumulate.

Winds out of the southwest last night pulled in much warmer air for today. Into this evening, our winds will shift and turn out of the northwest, which will usher in slightly cooler temps for tomorrow. Green Bay’s Thursday high will be around 42 degrees.

Tomorrow afternoon high pressure moves in and we will slowly see cloud cover decrease into the afternoon.

High pressure keeps us dry and sunny for Friday before snow moves in Saturday…