Small rain chance and warmer on Thursday

Mostly cloudy skies late this afternoon will give way to a few more breaks in the clouds this evening and during the overnight. Winds will be fairly light which should allow for cool temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Patchy areas of fog may develop early Thursday morning.

A dry start to Thursday will then be replaced with a very small chance for a few sprinkles or rain showers. Much of the area should remain dry with highs a little bit warmer than Wednesday in the mid to upper 70s away from Lake Michigan.

We should see some better rain chances move in on Friday with highs back into the 70s. Scattered shower and storms chances will linger at times through the weekend.